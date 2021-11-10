Report: Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle in talks with Newcastle United and has drawn Chelsea’s interest

According to NewcastleWorld, Bayern Munich star Niklas Süle is engaged in talks with Newcastle United, but is also drawing interest from Chelsea FC:

Newcastle United have entered talks with Germany and Bayern Munich central defender Niklas Sule’s representatives, NewcastleWorld can reveal.

The Magpies are keen to level up their central defensive department in the January window - and have targeted towering centre-back Sule as a winter target.

And according to sources, the player is believed to be open to a move to Tyneside, that despite the club sitting in the bottom three of the Premier League.

Sule, also interesting Chelsea, exactly fits the category of player United are keen to target next year. The defender’s pedigree at both international and Champions League level is proven, his size and deceptive pace favourable assets and, key to this, his contract at the Allianz Arena is set to run out next summer.