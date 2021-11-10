Julian Nagelsmann wants to see more Gegenpressing from his midfielders

Bayern Munich head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, says that he is not happy with Bayern’s most recent performance, despite the win against Freiburg. As reported by Twitter site @iMianSanMia, analysis by SPORTBILD shows the reason for some of Bayern’s recent struggles. Nagelsmann told his team after the match on Saturday, “We must improve our counter-pressing. We need more efficiency.” This was especially meant for the central midfielders, namely Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Corentin Tolisso. Although Tolisso has been often criticized during his time at Bayern, it is not very often that Kimmich and Goretzka get called out — especially from a match where Goretzka scored a goal.

However, it appears that Nagelsmann wants more aggressiveness out of his team, independent of their goal scoring. And although the centerbacks didn’t look great, Nagelsmann sees the lack of Gegenpressing or counter-pressing by the midfielders as the reason for the recent defensive struggles.

Although they are top of both the Bundesliga table and their Champions League group, Nagelsmann is fully aware that mistakes like this can be punished in the Champions League knockout rounds. This attitude shows that Nagelsmann’s top goal is the Champions League. He knows that the recent Bayern coaches have been able to win the Bundesliga, but he wants to put himself on the elite list of Bayern coaches who have won a Champions League title.