Didi Hamann worried about the mileage being accumulated by Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich

When Didi Hamann watches Bayern Munich play he can see just how important Joshua Kimmich is to the overall scheme for the squad, but the player-turned-pundit also has some concerns that Kimmich could be putting a lot of wear-and-tear on his body.

“It’s a risk because (Leon Goretzka has missed a lot of games through injury before. Out of the midfield and defensive unit at Bayern, he is the only one that always plays,” Hamann said to FreeSuperTips as made available to Bavarian Football Works. “He’s not someone who manages himself, he likes to do everything even when they’re winning comfortably, so it’s something that needs to be watched and managed better.”

Hamann is correct, Kimmich will absolutely not know when to throttle it down and so far, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has been a little reluctant to keep Kimmich on the bench for any extended period.

The acquisition of Marcel Sabitzer figured to help manage the workload of both Goretzka and Kimmich, but it appears that the former RB Leipzig player has not assimilated as quickly as many had hoped.