Alphonso Davies not always amused by jokes about Canada from Bayern Munich teammates

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies knows his path to European stardom was not exactly conventional.

While many of his European teammates grew up ingrained in the national team system of their respective countries, Davies had to build himself up in Canada — a nation not exactly known as a football factory.

When the topic arises in the Bayern Munich locker room, the 21-year-old does not always find the subtle jabs funny.

“It’s funny because, you know, all these guys (Bayern teammates) play for big European countries, they’re in all the different tournaments. It’s tough sometimes the jokes they make, I understand it’s all jokes, but for me sometimes I take it personally,” Davies said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Every time I go back home, I just want to prove to them that we’re getting better and better each and every time we play. For me the goal is to make it to a World Cup and hopefully face some of my teammates and show them that we can compete here with you guys as well.”

Davies and his Canadian teammates will play Costa Roca and Mexico in the week.