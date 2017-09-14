Kingsley Coman sentenced to a €5000 fine for domestic violence

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman was sentenced today in Paris to a fine of €5000 for domestic violence. The sentencing concludes an episode that began this past June, when Coman was arrested by French authorities after a violent confrontation with his partner Sephora Goignan.

Coman immediately plead guilty to the charges at the time and was sentenced according to a special plea-bargaining procedure under French law.

The background to the altercation between Goignan and Coman remains murky, but it appears to involve a promotional deal and Coman's Instagram account. According to various reports, Goignan had used Coman’s Instagram account for her own advertising purposes, promoting even a rival product to one of Coman’s official sponsors, and may also have deleted the account, costing him some 1.5 million followers.

Whatever may have triggered the incident, Coman acknowledged his wrongdoing and accepted the legal consequences of his actions without hesitation after he was brought in by police for questioning. The sentencing today ends the formal procedure that started then.

Bayern Munich has not released any statement regarding the incident to date.