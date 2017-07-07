Bayern Release Roster For Audi Summer Tour

The Bayern Munich squad for the upcoming Audi Summer Tour in Asia has been released:

Goalkeepers: Tom Starke, Christian Fruchtl

Defenders: David Alaba, Juan Bernat, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Javi Martinez, Marco Freidl, Rafinha

Midfielders: Kingsley Coman, Douglas Costa, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Renato Sanches, Correntin Tolisso, Thiago Alcantara

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller

Notable absences from this list include Joshua Kimmich, Arturo Vidal, and new signings Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy and Serge Gnabry. All those players were either playing in the Confederations Cup or the U-21 Championships and could certainly use the rest. With the possibility of Gnabry going out on loan should Douglas Costa remain on the team, it’s a good idea to keep him rested and lessen the risk of injury.

It’s certainly a strong squad. There are a lot of big names that should help raise the profile of the tournament itself. It’ll be very interesting to see which players get what kind of minutes, especially the younger guys like Sanches, Friedl and Fruchtl who are all under the age of 20.