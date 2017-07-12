The Allianz Arena is ours: 1860 Munich move out

Bayern Munich issued a press release on Wednesday stating that the existing stadium contract with TSV 1860 Munich has been cancelled. The contract, which was due to run until 2025, has been cut short due to the Lions’ ongoing misfortune. The news comes as no surprise to followers of the Munich-based clubs, who have been expecting such an announcement for some time now.

1860 Munich will now have to find a new stadium to play in, after being relegated to the the amateur Regionalliga earlier in the summer. The cancellation of the contract comes with the stipulation that they may not return to the Allianz in the future. 1860 thus will need to find a permanent new home.

Reports from kicker suggest that they will move back into the historic Grünwalder Stadium, which is certified to host matches up to the 3. Liga. Accordingly, if 1860 someday secure promotion back to the 2. Bundesliga, they will either have to expand the Grünwalder Stadium or (once again) have to find a new venue to host them.

With all the problems surrounding the club - which just came back from the brink of bankruptcy after reaching a deal with their investor Hasan Ismaik - the prospect of their rising back up to the 2. Liga anytime soon seems remote.