Shortly after the Renato Sanches transfer was announced, we broke down why the deal was a good piece of business for Bayern Munich. Included in that was the reporting from Portuguese newspaper Record about the clauses in Sanches’ contract that could see him earn more money.

Well, Record is back to remind us that one of those clauses is about to be due.

If Sanches appears in one of Bayern’s last three matches this season, the club will send Benfica an additional €5 million as part of his appearance clause. For the duration of his initial five year contract with Bayern, the Bavarians owe Benfica €5 million for every year he reaches 25 appearances in all competitions. Sanches has played in 24 games this season.

As long as Sanches’ development continues, he’ll reach that mark in each season barring a catastrophic injury. Hopefully, with three meaningless games remaining in this season, Sanches will play in most if not all of them.