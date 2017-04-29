Damn, was this the best way to end a crappy month or what?

Remember when Bayern started this month with a 6-0 thrashing of FC Augsburg and the sky seemed the limit? Then April happened. Leaving behind a 6 match winless streak that stretched over four weeks — including two Cup competition flame outs — with a 6-0 thrashing of a completely pathetic Wolfsburg to clinch the Meisterschale is a great way to exorcise the demons.

Kingsley Coman is coming back to life

It’s been a rough season for Kingsley Coman. His early season injury limited what he could bring to the table early and Carlo Ancelotti’s predilection to not rotate cost him game time later in the season when he really could have shown what he is capable of. Now with the season effectively over — Bayern is out of both cup competiotions and they’ve sewn up the league — Kingsley Coman deserves to play in every game from here on out.

And his performance against Wolfsburg should guarantee that. He was electric on the left, winning 7 dribbles against Blazczykowski -- and his halftime replacement Veirinha and feeding Lewandowski and Thomas Müller ball after ball. If he can keep this up, and especially if he can drop this kind of performance on the likes of Leipzig, there’s no reason Kingsley Coman couldn’t be the starting winger come August.

90 more minutes for David Alaba and Arjen Robben

Carlo Ancelotti still doesn’t seem to get it. David Alaba and Arjen Robben have played almost every minute of the last month and are totally gassed. Robben was important for Bayern today on the right, but for large swatches of the game he was invisible and ineffective as he meandered around the pitch.

Alaba for his part had a better game than we’ve seem from him in a long time, but it was another 90 minutes on tired legs. Ancelotti brought on Juan Bernat, but left Alaba on to take out Mats Hummels...? At a certain point, something has to give and Ancelotti has to figure out some way to get Alaba some rest just simply so next season, they don’t burn him out like they did this year.

Temper all takeaways from this match

Kingsley Coman was electric while Thomas Mueller was everywhere. This is the Bayern Munich we all love to watch. Sadly, this is one absolutely pathetic Wolfsburg team. They’re undeniably talented, but their defense is sloppy and undisciplined. In possession they move the ball well but their entire attack is devoid of ideas or approaches besides “maybe we should give Mario Gomez the ball in the box?”. It was the epitome of a mismatch against Bayern, and it’s not hard to understand why Wolfsburg are staring relegation in the face.