Discussing the future of Bayern Munich goalkeeping can be a little complicated. As of now, there’s only one thing about the 2016-17 Bayern goalkeepers that you can take for granted. That’s the fact that, yes, Manuel Neuer will be the starter and number one goalkeeper.

After that... who knows?

Rumors abound that Sven Ulreich will request a transfer this summer away from Munich. The 28 year old believes that it’s time for him to move back to a club for a number one spot after two years as Manuel Neuer’s understudy. Ulreich’s three year contract keeps him in Munich through the summer of 2018, so the chances are kind of high that Bayern can recoup the €3 million transfer fee that they spent on him in 2015.

What about Tom Starke? Well, rumors have been for the last two years that he would either retire and go full time into coaching with Bayern’s youth or play one season for Bayern II. As of now, those rumors are once again making the rounds. If Starke signs another one year extension with Bayern’s first team, he will remain the third string goalkeeper.

With that said, if Ulreich leaves this summer as expected, where does Bayern turn for their backup?

Rene Adler was linked with the position, but it’s very unlikely that the veteran makes the move to the Allianz Arena. He makes too much money, and he’s more than likely to sign another contract and remain in Hamburg.

Italian goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu has been linked with a move to Munich. With Kevin Trapp running the show at Paris Saint-Germain, Sirigu was sent on loan to Osasuna this season. Perhaps that makes him more open to a move to the Allianz Arena to backup the world’s best goalkeeper?

What about young 17 year old Christian Früchtl in the Bayern youth system? Früchtl is expected to find himself with the first team on a regular basis beginning next season. As we’ve talked about before here at BFW, scouts from all over believe that the future is bright for Früchtl.