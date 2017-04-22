Carlo Ancelotti announced during his Friday press conference that both Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez would miss Saturday’s match against Mainz due to “minor knocks”. However, Mats Hummels is fit and will be available for selection.

While Boateng and Martinez are out Saturday, Ancelotti did stress that the pair would be fit to go against Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday’s DFB Pokal Semifinal. It would seem that these are minor injuries so is Ancelotti planning on starting the pair against Dortmund?

If Hummels is fit for Mainz, will he start? If he starts, who does Ancelotti partner with him? Does David Alaba slide in from left back? Does Felix Götze get a rare start? Does Joshua Kimmich get shifted back? Ancelotti does have options before him, and it just depends on which he sends out onto the field.

Of course, Sven Ulreich will fill in for Manuel Neuer whose season is over after fracturing his foot against Real Madrid.