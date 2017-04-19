 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arturo Vidal has visual evidence that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't offside

It’s a new look at one of the controversial goals.

By Phillip Quinn
Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

After being sent off earlier in the match due to a controversial second yellow card, Arturo Vidal had a great view of both controversial goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in extra time.

Yes, replays would show without a shadow of a doubt that Ronaldo was offside on both goals that he scored in extra time. However, perhaps the thousands of viewers inside the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu and the millions watching at home didn’t see what they thought they saw. Everyone with a working brain knows that Ronaldo was offside, and a terrible mistake was made to allow the goal.

In fact, Vidal spoke out on his Instagram to prove with visual, factual evidence that Ronald was NOT offside on his first extra time goal.

Instagram: @kingarturo23oficial

See! There! That man behind the black line is clearly keeping Ronaldo onside.

Of course, Ronaldo was offside. This was one of many terrible decision made by the referee and his assistants.

Do better, UEFA.

