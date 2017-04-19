Jersey Swap: Cristiano Ronaldo. Ugh, we all know why he’s here. Let’s just move on

Tip Of The Cap: Philipp Lahm. In his final Champions League appearance, the 33 year old went the full 120 minutes and really gave it his all. His overlapping play with Arjen Robben proved to be very effective and he did an admirable job in his own end, often times drawing the unenviable task of defending Ronaldo. It’s a sad sight to see Der Kapitan end his European career on a loss, but he went all out and turned in a fine performance.

Golf Clap: Arjen Robben. Consistently the best offensive threat Bayern had all game. He may be 33 years old but try telling him that. He was dribbling all around his defenders, using his teammates well and still showcased his famous straight line speed. He also did a very good job on drawing the penalty to give Bayern the opening goal. He knew he was inside the box, felt the contact and sold the heck out of it. Fans will complain about diving, but there is no doubt that he possesses a very valuable skill in being able to sell that call.

Standing Ovation: Manuel Neuer. Forget the four goals scored, the most important of which should NEVER have been allowed, Neuer played a very good game today making several remarkable saves and stifling the Madrid attack for most of the game. It was his second straight incredible performance. One in which he certainly lived up to his tag line Neuer The Wall.

Meister Of The Match: Mats Hummels. Quite simply, nobody for Bayern Munich did their job as well as Mats Hummels did his. Coming into today, it wasn’t even a sure bet that he would even play in this match. It’s a good thing he did, because he was a rock for the back line today. He led the team in tackles and had a whopping four blocked shots, including a couple of golden scoring chances. He was immense throughout the match. Well at least until the last 15 minutes when everybody came apart.